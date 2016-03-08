Higuain sends another signal to Juventus: exit not an option
25 July at 18:00Gonzalo Higuain doesn't want to listen to any offers, he only wants Juventus. For weeks, the Argentina striker and his entourage have reiterated the will to stay in Turin and fight for a spot in the starting eleven next season.
Therefore, there is no opening for Roma. In fact, no contacts have taken place between Higuain and the Giallorossi's manager Fonseca. For the striker, Juve is the only team on his mind, confident that he can break into the starting eleven.
Furthermore, according to IlBianconero, Higuain has found a new home in Turin, ready to leave his adventure in London behind. Of course, this doesn't have to mean that he will be a Bianconeri striker when the season kicks off, but it's an indication of what the striker himself wants.
The management, meanwhile, will try to convince Higuain to leave the club this summer as Roma are ready to make a tempting offer for the Argentinian.
