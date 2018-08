AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain will play his first official game of the season against Napoli tomorrow.​One day before the kick-off the Argentinean was urged to undergo initiation just like any other newcomer at the club.​Higuain had to sing in front of their new team-mates and the video has been leaked on line.During today’s pre-match press conference Gennaro Gattuso praised Higuain to the skies: "I think he is among the top players in the world", Gattuso said ( VIDEO "We can touch it with our hands, every day, everybody knows that, we notice how strong he is. We are a team and we must work hard to assist him in the best way possible. Balance is needed, we will need a great game in every part of the pitch."