Higuain sings in AC Milan initiation - video
24 August at 22:55AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain will play his first official game of the season against Napoli tomorrow.
One day before the kick-off the Argentinean was urged to undergo initiation just like any other newcomer at the club.
Higuain had to sing in front of their new team-mates and the video has been leaked on line.
During today’s pre-match press conference Gennaro Gattuso praised Higuain to the skies: "I think he is among the top players in the world", Gattuso said (VIDEO)
"We can touch it with our hands, every day, everybody knows that, we notice how strong he is. We are a team and we must work hard to assist him in the best way possible. Balance is needed, we will need a great game in every part of the pitch."
Consueto rito di iniziazione per #Higuain, che si mette a cantare in piedi su una sedia! #Milan #ACMilan #WEAREACMILAN #ForzaMilan #ANewMilan pic.twitter.com/5OsLO9aLST— MilanLive.it (@MilanLiveIT) 24 agosto 2018
Go to comments