Higuain trains separately, doubt for Sassuolo game
28 September at 23:45Calciomercato understand that AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has been training separately from the team, as he recovers from a thigh muscle problem.
Higuain, who is currently on loan from Juventus, has so far appeared five times in all competitions for the rossoneri and has found the back of the net three times already. But the Argentine was disappointing for the side during their recent 1-1 draw at Empoli.
We understand that Higuain is currently a doubt for Milan's trip to Sassuolo on Sunday as he is currently nursing a thigh mucle injury and its an issue that has been troubling him for the past few days.
The 30-year-old trained separately during the rossoneri's last training session ahead of the trip to Mapei Stadium, as he looks to regain his fitness on time for the clash.
With his muscle problem still not completely resolved, Patrick Cutrone too is suffering from a niggle on his ankle, meaning Fabio Borini is the only forward that the San Siro based side have fit for the Sassuolo game, as things stand.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
