"His future lies at Napoli", says Younes' agent
04 June at 13:55The agent of Ajax star Amin Younes has told that the future of the Germany international lies in Napoli.
The 24-year-old winger was on the verge of a move to Napoli this past January but a weird chain of events saw him stay at Ajax and then fall out of favor at the club. He could make only 13 appearances in the Eredivisie this season, scoring once and assisting twice.
In an interview that Younes' agent Nicola Innocentin gave to CalcioMercato, he revealed that the winger's future lies at Napoli and he will not move to Genoa. He said: " I categorically reveal that Younes will not go to Genoa. I have never had any contact with the Ligurian company in this regard.
"Of the alleged interest of the rossoblù for the boy I have read the newspapers a few weeks ago. So I contacted the Griffon leadership to see if their intentions were real, but I was told that it was not. "
He also said: "Amin will be at Naples and his future lies there."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments