How Allegri persuaded Juve star to snub Mourinho offer
14 September at 15:30The agent of Juventus star Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Cvjetkovic says the striker started his career as a right-back and then moved to the right wing position.
"He was right back, then right wing, because the boy had technique and the coach had moved him forward. he also played on the left,” Ivan Cvjetkovic said, as reported by Calciomercato.com.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was interested in the former Bayern Munich striker, but Mandzukic’s agent explained how Max Allegri conviced him to stay.
"With him, the relationship is really strong, I'll give you a background: if Croatia came in the World Cup final, the merit is also a bit of the Juventus coach - before Mario left, he called him he told him: 'Do not listen to any market voices, they consulted me and I said that you are indispensable for me.' That gesture of trust galvanized him and in Russia he was doubly motivated,” the agent added.
