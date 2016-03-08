How Arsenal target Armando Izzo can help bring in a new era of defensive stability
21 June at 21:10After a disappointing first season in north London, Arsenal boss Unai Emery is set for a mini-revolution in defence and has targeted Torino’s Neapolitan born centre back Izzo as his first recruit.
Izzo, along with goalkeeper Sirigu, was the star of a very solid Torino defence last season, that helped the side finish 7th in Serie A. Only 3 points behind Roma in the Europa League spot.
Mazzarri’s side just conceded 37 goals, with only top 2, Juventus and Napoli, and both the Milan clubs having a better record.
The 27-year old’s concentration and reading of the game would benefit the Gunners vastly who have struggled throughout the season with defensive indiscipline. The Italian is also a danger from set pieces, managing 4 goals last season.
World cup winner Mustafi is expected to leave the club, as well as club captain Laurent Koscielny. With Emery starting a summer-long rebuild of a defence that conceded 51 goals last year, nearly 20 more than the Premier League super clubs Man City and Liverpool.
Aside from his defensive solidity, Izzo possesses the skill set to play the way that will be required of him under Emery. Torino’s number 5 is comfortable on the ball and should take no time settling into his role as a ball playing centre, demonstrating his passing ability on numerous occasions to launch the Torino counter attack.
Moving to England, Izzo will not only have to adjust to a new country but also a completely different footballing culture as well. He will join an Arsenal side that will be expected to take the game to the opposition, on the front foot, with the defensive line push up to the halfway line.
Under Mazzari, Torino became a side that would effectively sit off, make themselves hard to break down and beat teams on the counter, whereas frustrated Gunners fans will expect their team to dominate the ball and the game from day one next season.
Should Izzo sign for the capital club he could be a signing of intent for Arsenal. Not a €100 million galacticos but a classy, modern, centreback who has all the ability to adapt to the Premier League and guide the club into a new era of defensive stability.
Go to comments