How Caldara to Chelsea could change Bonucci's swap deal
29 July at 12:55Chelsea's reported offer for Juventus defender Mattia Caldara could play a massive role in changing how Leonardo Bonucci returns to Juventus this summer.
Corriere dello Sport report today that Marina Granovskaia met Juventus yesterday and held talks about a move for Mattia Caldara and the Blues have now offered a fee of 40 million euros to sign the Italian.
Because of Chelsea's interest in Caldara though, AC Milan's swap deal to send Bonucci back to Juventus changes shape and mould.
It is now possible that Juventus now offer Gonzalo Higuain to Milan in exchange for Bonucci and keep Daniele Rugani to sell Caldara to Chelsea. Milan are in need of a striker this summer and want to sign Higuain already.
Juventus will demand a fee of 30 million euros plus Bonucci to let Higuain leave now.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments