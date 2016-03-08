How Chelsea can incredibly miss out on Juventus duo
24 July at 18:15Juventus’ two players Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani has been linked with a move to the English Premier League club, Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
Gonzalo Higuain has no future at the Turin club because Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese professional player left Real Madrid and joined the Old Lady in the summer transfer window.
The Argentine professional footballer is also wanted by AC Milan in the summer transfer window. AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, who joined them from Juventus, has been linked with a return to the Old Lady.
Now that AC Milan are also interested in signing Gonzalo Higuain in the summer transfer window, there is a possibility that they could swap Leonardo Bonucci with Juventus for the former Real Madrid striker.
Rugani is wanted by Chelsea, but Juventus will not allow him leave if Mattia Caldara joins Russiaia Dortmund. Mattia Caldara’s agent has been in talks with Juventus and even if Bonucci returns to Juve, then Rugani will still not be allowed to leave.
