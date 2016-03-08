How Juventus can sign Paul Pogba in January

17 November at 11:55
Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly hoping that Manchester United crash out of the UEFA Champions League soon, as they feel that it would increase their chances of landing Paul Pogba.

Its not secret that Juventus still occupy a special place in the heart of Pogba and he would like a move back. Gazzetta dello Sport say that United crashing out of the Champions League would help Juve come close to possibly signing the midfielder in January.

The outlet also states that Mino Raiola is keen on getting Pogba out of Old Trafford.

