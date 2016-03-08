How Juventus have an advantage in chase for Barcelona target
10 February at 17:10Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly leading the pack for Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt, despite Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool chasing the young defender.
De Ligt has become one of the most wanted young players in Europe this season and has impressed a lot for his club Ajax and the Dutch national side this season in the UEFA Nations League.
Sport in Spain state that Raiola's relations with all the clubs will be very important in where the defender ends up in the summer and which club he prefers to join.
Because of that, it seems unlikely that De Ligt will prefer Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. But he could prefer Manchester United because of his good relations with the club.
And Barcelona don't have good relations with Raiola and that where Sport say, Juventus are at an advantage. Raiola has excellent relations with not just the bianconeri, but with a lot of the Italian clubs too.
