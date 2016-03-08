How Juventus plan to sign 'untransferrable' Marquinhos as De Ligt alternative
23 May at 09:55Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly seeing Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos as a possible alternative to Matthijs de Ligt.
Juve have been heavily linked with a move for De Ligt over the last few months, but the Dutchman seems to be edging towards a move to Barcelona in the summer. Despite having Cristian Romero and Semih Demiral as options, Juve have other ideas up their sleeve too.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Marquinhos has emerged has that option as the bianconeri feel that the Brazilian fits the bill of the profile that they will look for in the summer.
The report states that Marquinhos has given an approval to a move to Juve and would prefer to a move to Turin over moving to any other club, if he decides to leave.
But the problem lies in how PSG see the defender as 'untransferrable' and will not want to let the former Roma man leave. But Juve know that they are interested in Miralem Pjanic and can look to use the Bosnian as a makeweight in the deal. Another former Roma man himself, Pjanic too is valued at 80 million, much like Marquinhos.
Go to comments