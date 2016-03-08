How much Barcelona and Man City have to pay to land Inter defender
20 February at 20:25With the arrival of Antonio Conte and the consequent change in defence, Milan Skriniar has lost some his edge. In fact, the centre-back has been unable to replicate the high-level performances of last season.
Of course, it's not something that worries a great deal, but his difficulties are there for all to see. He doesn't seem to be comfortable, and it's no coincidence that Conte is giving more and more credit to Alessandro Bastoni, a profile more suited to his idea of football.
Skriniar isn't a problem, this is clear, but it's a topic to reflect on. Conte knows this well, who with the new season is thinking of moving him to the right, where he certainly has to work 'less' and could return to be an added value.
The position of Marotta and Ausilio is always the same, the former Sampdoria man isn't for sale. In recent months, according to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, an offer from Manchester City of €65m plus €5m in bonuses was rejected.
For the same reason, no was also said to Barcelona. The scenario can change only in the face of a proposal over €90m, which is currently unlikely.
