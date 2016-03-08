How Ronaldo could help Juventus sign transfer targets
24 August at 12:20The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus will reportedly influence many young players into joining the bianconeri next summer.
The Portuguese superstar was signed from Real Madrid during this past summer transfer window for a fee of 100 million euros, as Juventus look to win the Champions League this season, after losing in the final twice in the last five seasons.
Tuttosport reveal that Ronaldo's presence at the club will make sure that Juve attract youngsters that they were facing problems of signing this summer.
One of them is Ajax's young skipper Matthijs de Ligt, who has already been linked with a move to Juventus in the past. Christian Pulisic could also be a target next summer.
Portuguese youngsters Leao and Trincao will also be targetted and Juve could also unlock the deals for Federico Chiesa and Sergey Milinkovic-Savic next summer, because of Ronaldo's presence.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
