I've apologised for showing wrong attitude, says Insigne
24 October at 11:00Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Lorenzo Insigne has revealed that he has appologised to manager Carlo Ancelotti for showing wrong attitude on the training pitch.
The Italy international has been in the news lately for wrong reason as he was criticised publically by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis in the recent past well.
The versatile winger did not start in the team’s UEFA Champions League tie against FC Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday but came from the bench to score a winner in the 73rd minute which kept the Naples-based club on top of the Group E with seven points, one ahead of second-placed Liverpool.
While talking to Sky Sports after the match as cited by Calciomercato.com, Insigne revealed that he has utmost respect for the manager and also said that he has already apologized for showing wrong attitude on the training pitch.
“I was calm to sit on the bench and not start as I accepted the coach's choices,” he said. “What happened with Ancelotti is a thing of the past, I respect him a lot and he always gives me confidence and made me feel important. I showed wrong attitudes and I’ve already apologized.”
Insigne has been with Gli Azzurri since 2010 and has till now represented the club in 240 league matches, scoring 61 goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments