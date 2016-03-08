I was very close to joining United: Perisic
29 September at 13:17German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich winger Ivan Perisic has revealed that he came very close to joining English Premier League outfit Manchester United.
The Croatia international, who is currently on loan at Bayern from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan, was linked with the Red Devils couple of seasons ago but ended up staying at the club.
While talking to The Athletic as cited by Calciomercato.com, the 30-year-old revealed that he was ‘very close’ to joining United and it was hard for him when the deal did not materialise.
"How close have I been to Manchester United? Very close,” said Perisic. “It was one of my dreams to play in all the big leagues, but it didn't happen. It was hard for me but I don't want to go into details.”
The former Vfl Wolfsburg winger revealed that he discovered the reasons about his collapsed deal two years later. “I discovered the real reasons for which [the deal with United] did not happen two years later,” he said.
Perisic also revealed that than United manager Jose Mourinho called him to convince him to come to Old Trafford and that it was really hard for him to say no to the Portuguese.
“It was great when Mourinho called me," said Perisic. “It's hard to tell him no. I really wanted to join him and play at United.”
Perisic has a decent beginning at Bayern where he has scored two goals in
three league appearances.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments