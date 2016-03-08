Ian Rush explains why Ramsey chose Juve over Arsenal: 'He wants to win trophies'

"He's a fantastic player, a very reserved person, a man of the family. Juventus care a lot about how their players act off the pitch and he's a genuine person, the right man for the Bianconeri.

"Why Juve? I spoke to him a couple weeks ago, he's always been convinced of this choice because he wants to win trophies and Juve has always been the first choice for this. He believes that they have more chances to win than other teams," Rush concluded.

Ramsey's contract expires this summer, as he failed to reach an agreement with Arsenal for a renewal. Therefore, Juve were able to bring the midfielder in on a free transfer.