Ibrahimovic: 'My future? I have a contract with AC Milan and we'll see what happens'
24 April at 13:50AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic discussed his future and career with the Rossoneri earlier today in an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet via Calciomercato.com.
First, the 38-year-old Swede discussed his playing career and whether he’ll continue playing for Hammarby.
“I have a contract with AC Milan and we'll see how it ends there if it does. I said I want to play football as long as possible, you never know what can happen. I'm someone who wants to perform, to be able to contribute and not stand out just for what I've done or what I am. If you belong to a team, you have to be able to give something on the pitch. We'll see what happens.”
Ibrahimovic spoke about his relationship with his native city of Malmo, who reacted badly after he purchased 25% of fellow Swedish club Hammarby.
“I played for Malmo, I did what I did for them even though I was not welcome. I feel I was too kind. Something good was done for them when I gave them more than €100 million. I mean, an all-Swedish club that gets €100 million in these hard times is all right? So, they should be grateful. And all those who talk just for the sake of it when it goes their way, but when it goes against them, they don't dare talk.”
Finally, the AC Milan striker spoke about the statue of him that was repeatedly vandalized by fans.
“I think it's a shame. They want attention and they want the media to write about it because it's good to keep doing it. I mean, it's kindergarten stuff. We don't belong on that level. We're bigger than that. The statue, that's what it was. Just because it's not there now doesn't mean my story got demolished. It stays forever.”
The 38-year-old former Paris Saint Germain and Inter striker’s contract expires with the Rossoneri at the end of this season, with many unsure what will happen next. There are rumours that Ibrahimovic will retire and begin working with his agent, Mino Raiola, or that he could sign a one-season contract extension with the Milanese club.
Ibrahimovic has made ten appearances across all competitions since his arrival in January. In that time, the player has scored four goals and provided one assist, being a core leader in the dressing room.
Apollo Heyes
