Ibrahimovic on his return: ‘I am happy and Milan is my home’
03 January at 11:25Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is happy to once again join the Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and is eager to give ‘something back’ to the club.
The former Sweden international joined the Milan-based club on a free transfer after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Las Angeles (LA) Galaxy came to an end on December 31st.
On his return to the San Siro after a gap of nearly eight years, Ibrahimovic has expressed delight and called Milan his ‘home’.
“I am happy to be back and Milan is my home,” he said while talking to the media after he was presented as a Milan player on Friday. “I feel the affection of the fans, I have an excellent relationship with them. It is important to have the fans who support the team, it is 50% of the work. I am ready to play. When they signed me the first time from Barcelona, they gave me happiness, I want to give Milan something back. I love Milan."
The 38-year-old spent two season before with Milan from 2010 to 2012 where he represented the club in 85 matches in all competitions, managing to score 56 goals along with providing 24 assists.
Ibrahimovic, despite being clearly edging towards the end of his career, is eager to help the club who have clearly lost their glory days and are now becoming a mid-table prospect.
"I come to help and to improve,” he said. “We think one game at a time, the team has great qualities to do more. It's a marathon, not a 100m challenge. It takes time. I know that the returns of the AC Milan players did not go well in the past but I have not lost passion. I have so much faith, I believe in what I do. On a physical level, over the years, it changes. But mentally not. I will always give 200%."
