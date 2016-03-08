Ibrahimovic on Puskas: 'I don't care if I'm not in contention'
28 September at 20:35Zlatan Ibrahimovich has delivered his verdict on Mohamed Salah's Puskas win but has said that he doesn't care because he was not nominated for the award.
Surprisingly, Salah had won the Puskas accolade for his goal against Everton in the Premier League last season, despite the presences of the overhead kick goals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the list of nominations.
Zlatan though, was asked about whether Salah deserved the accolade but the big Swede funnily said that he doesn't care because he was not nominated for the Puskas award for his goals.
He said: "I'm not in contention, so I do not care."
"Did Salah deserve it? No, I think Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a nice goal but I do not even know if he was among the candidates. it was interesting.
"None of my goals were on the list, but the one against Los Angeles FC had to be there, but we'll see: maybe there will be next year ... ."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
