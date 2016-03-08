Icardi back in the group: Zhang, Ausilio and Marotta also at Inter's training centre
26 March at 12:45Mauro Icardi is back to training with the rest of the team at Inter Milan's training centre for the whole session for the first time after 40 days. In the training centre of Appiano Gentile, the club management was also present, from the president Steven Zhang up to the sporting director Piero Ausilio and CEO Giuseppe Marotta.
After the mediation work carried out by the lawyer Nicoletti, the Argentinian returned to Spalletti's disposal last Thursday, beginning the session with all the others before doing specific work alone to recover the best physical condition.
Icardi decided not to appear yesterday in Appiano at the optional session organized specifically for the players behind in the physical aspect. The return to the group today can be interpreted as a sign of hope in view of the match against Lazio on Sunday evening, a fundamental direct match for a place in the Champions League in which Icardi could start from the bench.
