Icardi ‘happy’ after scoring first goal for PSG
02 October at 09:45French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) newly-signed striker Mauro Icardi has revealed his happiness after scoring his first goal for the new club.
The Argentina international—who is currently on a season-long loan at PSG from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan—scored his maiden goal for the club in the 1-0 win against Turkish side Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League match day two on Tuesday.
While talking to the press after the match, the 26-year-old revealed his satisfaction after guiding PSG to their second win at the group stage in the Europe’s elite football competition.
"I am very happy for my first goal here,” said Icardi. “I am happy because we were playing in the Champions League where there are no easy games and I am even happier because we won.”
While talking about adjusting at his new club, Icardi revealed that things are going according to plan because of the language similarities between the players.
“It is going well at PSG,” he said. “So many people speak Spanish so I didn't have any problem in adjusting here.”
Icardi joined the French giants on the transfer day deadline after being told by Inter’s hierarchy that he does not feature in their plans for the 2019-20 season.
