Icardi on his Argentina selection and injury to Inter star
08 September at 09:30The star forward of Inter Milan, Mauro Icardi gave an interview to the microphones of TyC Sports where he spoke about several things including his selection for Argentina and Lautaro Martinez.
On Argentina: "I'm here to show what I'm worth, Scaloni continues to show me that I'm important for him, I do not wonder why I did not go to the World Cup." Sampaoli decided I had to stay out and ended up there. "Argentina is always there, we have to think about the present and the future, I hope to give the National what is expected of me.”
On Lautaro Martinez: "Lautaro Martinez must be calm, the injury is not serious, we lost it, but only for these matches: the agreement: we have already felt well at Inter in the last two months. 'Double 9' In Inter we complete well: I look for the goal, he played the last step."
