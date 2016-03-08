ICARDI OUT OF INTER SQUAD FOR EUROPA LEAGUE
13 February at 15:28Inter have left Mauro Icardi out of their squad for tomorrow's Europa League clash against Rapid Wien. The Nerazzurri have just confirmed that the Argentinean won't be the captain of the team anymore, with Samir Handanovic who is now the owner of the captain's armband.
Shortly after the announcement, Inter have also confirmed that Icardi won't be included in the squad that will face Rapid Wien tomorrow.
| Our 19-man matchday squad for #RapidInter in the #UEL pic.twitter.com/KWxG7aJk22— Inter (@Inter_en) 13 febbraio 2019
