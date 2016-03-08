ICARDI OUT OF INTER SQUAD FOR EUROPA LEAGUE

13 February at 15:28
Inter have left Mauro Icardi out of their squad for tomorrow's Europa League clash against Rapid Wien. The Nerazzurri have just confirmed that the Argentinean won't be the captain of the team anymore, with Samir Handanovic who is now the owner of the captain's armband.

Shortly after the announcement, Inter have also confirmed that Icardi won't be included in the squad that will face Rapid Wien tomorrow.

 

