Icardi representative suggests PSG intend to redeem the Inter striker

The 27-year-old has played 31 games for the French side this season (all competitions), bagging 20 goals and 4 assists in the process. In other words, he hasn't disappointed but the hefty buy-out option has kept rumours of a potential return to Inter alive.

In an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss ( via Calciomercato.com ), Elio Letterio Pino - a member of Icardi's entourage together with Wanda Nara and Ulisse Savino - spoke about the striker's future. Based on his words, the French side will redeem the striker in the summer.

"Leonardo, in my opinion, intends to redeem him, I hope he will. Mauro makes himself loved by everyone, those who know him can only speak well of him," he stated.





Of course, nothing is done until the official statement has been released. Therefore, we can only wait and see.

In recent weeks, there have been a lot of rumours about the future of Mauro Icardi. The Argentine striker left Inter last summer for Paris Saint-Germain, joining on loan with an option to buy (set at around €70m), but the actual redemption remains uncertain indeed.