Icardi telenovela: The Inter striker wants to present a new medical bulletin not to play
03 March at 13:00Besides a negative period on the pitch, Inter are also dealing with one off the field, with the situation of Mauro Icardi getting more out of hand with each passing day.
According to La Repubblica, Mauro Icardi is still furious with Inter for the management removing his captain's armband. The Argentinian is convinced that the move was made only to prepare the Nerazzurri fans in view of an inevitable sale at the end of the season, thus covering the differences with Spalletti on his possible renewal.
Officially injured, as confirmed by Spalletti himself, the period of therapy and treatment will end in four days and then it will be understood if Icardi wants to take the right step towards the reintegration in the squad.
But as the Italian paper continues, this step will not be made. The attacker is, in fact, ready to present a private medical bulletin, issued after a visit to Barcelona in October, which certifies the seriousness of his knee problem.
This would allow him to force Inter to continue his treatment but could also lead the club to adopt more serious disciplinary measures against him. Another episode of a story which is now becoming a soap opera.
