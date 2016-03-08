Icardi to Juve, Cuadrado to Inter? The latest on the complex operation
13 April at 12:30Just like the last, this summer will most likely be an interesting one, especially with regards to Inter and Mauro Icardi. The latter is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, who reportedly aren't convinced about the €70m buy-out clause that will expire in June.
Should Icardi returns to Milan, then he would end up on the market again. Unthinkable, in fact, a coexistence with Antonio Conte, who last summer had dumped him, together with the club. In Italy, the desire of the striker is always the same: Juventus.
Even this year, however, it won't be easy to reach the goal, despite the direct line between Fabio Paratici, head of the Bianconeri market, and Wanda Nara, wife and agent of the centre-forward. Inter have always been in the way but this summer could be different, as we have learned.
Should the negotiations start, then the position of Inter and Beppe Marotta has always been the same: only money, and a lot of it as well (at least €70m), or money plus technical counterparts that manager Antonio Conte would appreciate.
One of these names is Juan Cuadrado, whose contract with the Bianconeri will expire in June 2022. He has a market value of around €20m and Conte has always appreciated his flexibility and versatility, although he never got to coach him at Juventus. If it gets him to Icardi, then Paratici would be willing to sacrifice the Colombian.
