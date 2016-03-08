Icardi unlikely to join Napoli this summer: the details
24 July at 15:45Inter striker Mauro Icardi is highly unlikely to join Napoli this summer despite strong interest from the partenopei, Calciomercato understand.
Inter have already made it clear that Icardi is not part of their players for next season and has not been included in the club's pre-season squad for the Asia tour. Antonio Conte has also confirmed the same, as Inter are now looking for replacements.
We understand that it is a dream for Napoli to sign Icardi and while Aurelio de Laurentiis is keen on signing the Argentine, Carlo Ancelotti feels that they can do fine with Arek Milik.
Contract talks with the Polish striker haven't taken off and reports in Spain claim that Real Betis have a contractual agreement with the striker since last summer.
But there remains a lot of distance between the demands of Icardi's entourage and Napoli and it is unlikely that they sign him. While there is an opening between the parties, De Laurentiis hasn't made any concrete offer for the striker.
Ancelotti doesn't treat him as a priority but if anything changes on the Milik front, Napoli will advance on the Icardi front.
