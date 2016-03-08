Ielpo: 'Inter's Handanovic is underrated, Juve's Buffon is the best goalkeeper in Italian history'
18 December at 16:40Former Lazio and Cagliari goalkeeper Mario Ielpo discussed Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic and the Biancocelesti’s season so far in an interview with Tutti Convocati on Italian radio station Radio 24 via Calciomercato.com today.
“Lazio in the title race? Hopefully, hopefully Juve will get out of the way a bit, I hope there's a change with Inter or Lazio, even if I don't know if the Biancocelesti will hold up to the end.”
He spoke about the Serie A appearance record, that Buffon is incredibly close to breaking.
“It's a record that's a bit sought after, a bit forced, but he’s always the best goalkeeper in Italian football.”
Finally, Ielpo touched on the 100 clean sheets kept by Nerazzurri captain Handanovic.
“Handanovic's 100 clean sheets are a lot. He's an underrated goalkeeper, maybe because he didn't win so much with Inter in recent years. Among the top 5 in the world, I really like him as a goalkeeper.”
Buffon, who is now 41, has made 646 appearances in Serie A in his career, which is one behind the record set by Milan legend Paolo Maldini.
