Immobile reflects on Bologna draw: 'It leaves a bitter taste, I wanted three points..'
06 October at 18:15Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has said that the 2-2 draw against Bologna leaves a bitter taste in his mouth as he wanted all three points.
Immobile scored twice in the game but couldn't deny Bologna from picking up a point from the game at home. Ladislav Krejci scored first for Bologna but Immobile drew level two minutes later. Rodrigo Palacio scored again but Immobile struck again to make it 2-2.
After the game Immobile talked to Lazio Style Channel and gave his verdict on the draw.
He said: "We faced a well-placed, aggressive team that put us in difficulty. We went into trouble in the first time. After the expulsion of Leiva maybe something we took the lead and we did better.
"Despite this we were not losing and that's important. I am happy with the two goals but I'm not completely satisfied, in fact they are not at all. I preferred to win , the bitter taste remains because I wanted the 3 points.
"Now there is a break, when we meet again together we will evaluate what needs to be improved. I'm fine, my teammates put me in a position to express myself to the maximum, we won an important match with Rennes and we wanted to win today, it must be said that the Europa League match stressed us a bit."
Lazio have lost only two games so far this season- to SPAL and to Inter two weeks ago. They have also won only three games- beating Genoa, Sampdoria and Parma.
Immobile has been key to the biancocelesti this season and is currently the league's highest scorer. He has scored seven times so far- one more than Duvan Zapata, who too scored against Lecce for Atalanta.
