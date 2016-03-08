Immobile sinks Napoli and makes Lazio fly
12 January at 09:40Lazio beat Napoli 1-0 to secure their tenth straight win in Serie A and keep them firmly in the race for the scudetto (via calciomercato).
It was a low tempo start to the match with Allan trying a shot from outside the area on 11 minutes for the travelling side. On 28 minutes Napoli again pressure the hosts with a free kick forcing a save.
In the second half, Napoli tries immediately with Hysaj and Fabian Ruiz, but their shots don't find luck. Lazio struggles to make itself dangerous without Correa's liveliness with few balls arriving at Immobile and Caicedo.
Finally at the 83rd minute the twist: Ospina loses the ball on the short side of the penalty area. Immobile takes advantage of it, finds the right trajectory that - thanks also to Di Lorenzo's incorrect disengagement - is worth the biancoceleste advantage.
At the last minute their was a great opportunity for Insigne, but Strakosha is their to save the result. The final assault with Llorente is not enough: a good Napoli falls 1-0 in Rome, Inzaghi takes the tenth consecutive victory and rises to 42 points in the standings.
