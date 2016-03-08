In Naples, the change is looking inevitable
25 November at 19:05Carlo Ancelotti’s future as the manager of the Italian Serie A giants Napoli does not look great and it seems that may be his time in Naples is finally coming to an end.
The Naples-based club’s lackluster show in the match against AC Milan at the weekend left them five-points away from the Champions League qualification spot, which must be a cause of concern for the club’s hierarchy who surely cannot afford to see their team miss out playing in the Europe’s elite club competition.
Napoli’s next game is up against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and a big defeat might well prove to be another significant blow for Ancelotti, who with the time passing by, looking highly unlikely to complete his contract with the club which will expire in the summer of 2021.
However, Calciomercato.com can confirm that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis might well be reluctant to lay off Ancelotti because he currently earns €6 million per season and it will be hard to find a manager of the same pedigree with the same salary demand as well.
Therefore, the former Real Madrid manager has time till the Christmas to turn the results around, otherwise the change will be inevitable.
Andrea Distaso
