Andres Iniesta has opened up about

The Barcelona star, who recently left the Catalan giants to

The Espanyol man happened to be in Italy at training camp, when he had a heart attack while on the phone to his pregnant girlfriend.

Iniesta admitted that he “couldn’t take” the pain anymore in an interview with Antena 3 TV.

Jarque died in 2009 when he suffered a heart attack while on pre-season duty with Espanyol.

"You feel that it's not you, that you don't enjoy things, that the people around you are just people.

“You have no feelings or passion.

"You end up feeling empty inside and there is a moment that you realise that you cannot take it anymore.

"I had the ability to see that I needed to see someone to get out of that situation. The important thing is that in that period I never lost the spark."

Iniesta managed to conquer the black dog and leave a touching tribute to his friend, too, in the biggest showcase: his extra-time winner against Holland in the World Cup final was celebrated with the removal of his shirt, revealing one underneath with the message

Jarque was only 26 at the time of his death.