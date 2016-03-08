Iniesta retires from International football: "This was my last game for Spain"
01 July at 22:05After Spain got eliminated by Russia from the World Cup, 34-year-old Andres Iniesta announced his departure from the national team.
"This was my last game with Roja, at an individual level a wonderful era ends," Iniesta told reporters.
"Sometimes the ends are not always as we hope, I'm leaving with great sadness, like everyone else.
"It was certainly not the best way to say goodbye to the national team, but this can happen in football," Iniesta concluded.
