Injured AC Milan duo skip Italy games?
08 October at 13:30Alessio Romagnoli and Patrick Cutrone could skip the upcoming games of Italy against Ukraine and Poland. The Azzurri have met today in Coverciano where the team's medical staff will evaluate the physical conditions of the AC Milan duo.
Lazio star Ciro Immobile is also in doubt for Italy’s upcoming clashes.
Romagnoli didn’t play against Chievo yesterday because of a problem at his flexors. If the player won’t be fit enough to play, then Mancini could replace him with Torino’s Armando Izzo as both Caldara and Romagnoli are out of action with an injury.
Cutrone is still not 100% fit as he has just returned to action after a muscle injury while according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport Immobile could skip the next two games of Italy due to a fractured finger.
Italy face Ukraine on Wednesday night(friendly) and take on Poland in a key Nations League tie on Sunday night.
