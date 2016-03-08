Insigne out of Liverpool tie due to elbow injury
25 November at 15:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s star striker Lorenzo Insigne will miss the team’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Liverpool due to elbow injury.
The Italy international has been left out of the squad after bruising his elbow in the league match against AC Milan at the weekend which ended with a 1-1 score line and therefore, he will not take part in the match against the defending champions on Tuesday.
The announcement came from the club’s official website on Monday afternoon as cited by Calciomercato.com and the news will be a disastrous one for manager Carlo Ancelotti as his team is suffering from a poor run of form with no wins in last six matches in all competition.
The 28-year-old has been in more than decent form for his club in front of the goal the ongoing campaign where he has scored four and provided six assists in just 15 matches in all competition.
