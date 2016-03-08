Inter & AC Milan, City decide there is public interest but San Siro will not be demolished
30 October at 14:15The City of Milan have decided that there is sufficient public interest for AC Milan and Inter’s new stadium project to go ahead, but not in its current form as the San Siro will not be demolished, according to today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the City council has agreed that there is sufficient public interest in a new stadium and how the project could benefit the city, but the historic San Siro cannot be demolished in order to make way for one of the two proposed projects, with the Council saying that “the hypothesis of demolition must be considered outdated."
Therefore, both Inter and AC Milan will have to find a new solution that somehow incorporates the existing stadium as well as making space for the new one, meaning that both of the two projects as they exist today are no longer feasible.
Apollo Heyes
