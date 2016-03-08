Inter accelerate for Dzeko: new offer revealed - the details
30 July at 11:00
As anticipated, a meeting between Inter and Rome for Edin Dzeko took place. Last night, Marotta and Fienga met during the annual presentation of the league schedule, during which Inter raised their offer to €13m plus €2m in bonuses.
However, it's still far from Roma's request for the player (€20m), but certainly a substantial step forward compared to the first offer of €8m. The ball is now in Roma's court, as they will have to come back with an answer.
In any case, the San Siro side have advanced in order to please Conte as soon as possible, but the negotiations are far from closed. The two parties have recently re-started the talks, showing more respect for the evaluations.
Meanwhile, Inter and Dzeko are waiting on the Giallorossi's reply. The Bosnian has already reached an agreement with the Nerazzurri on a three-year contract worth €5.5m per year, but Roma are in no hurry to sell the striker.
