Inter accelerate negotiations for Tottenham star: Marotta's plan for January
12 January at 15:00The negotiations have been accelerated to reach a full agreement as soon as possible. Inter are serious in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen, who is expected to leave Tottenham after the season as his contract with the club expires then.
The rich renewal offer made by Daniel Levy and the words of José Mourinho didn't change the Danish international's mind: he has chosen to leave, he wants to start a new adventure. Therefore, unless anything surprising happens, he will leave England.
The former Ajax man, after saying no to Manchester United and Chelsea, has chosen to evaluate Inter's proposal, as we have learned. The competition is strong, in addition to Inter, there is also Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona.
However, Marotta (Inter CEO) has already shown in the past that he can close difficult deals. In Turin, he managed to land the likes of Pogba, Khedira, Dani Alves, Pirlo and Coman on free transfers. Therefore, Inter need to be considered as a possible destination.
Negotiations will continue in the coming days, and should the parties reach an agreement, then Marotta will try to free him already this month.
