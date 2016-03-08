Inter and AC Milan both interested in Sporting's Maximiano
31 March at 13:15AC Milan and Inter are both following 21-year-old Sporting goalkeeper Luís Maximiano, according to a report from Portuguese newspaper O Jogo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri consider Maximiano a credible player to replace Italian shot stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who seems destined to leave this summer. The 21-year-old Italian’s contract expires with Milan at the end of next season and so far, a contract renewal does not seem close. Chelsea are interested in bringing Donnarumma to London and have prepared a large contract to tempt him, a five-year deal worth €8 million a season.
Maximiano has impressed with Sporting this season, the report continues. The 21-year-old has made 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2063 minutes. In that time, he has conceded 30 goals and kept seven clean sheets. Inter are also interested in the Portuguese shot stopper as a backup and potential future replacement for club captain Samir Handanovic.
Apollo Heyes
