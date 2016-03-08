Inter and AC Milan both interested in Sporting's Maximiano

31 March at 13:15
AC Milan and Inter are both following 21-year-old Sporting goalkeeper Luís Maximiano, according to a report from Portuguese newspaper O Jogo via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the Rossoneri consider Maximiano a credible player to replace Italian shot stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who seems destined to leave this summer. The 21-year-old Italian’s contract expires with Milan at the end of next season and so far, a contract renewal does not seem close. Chelsea are interested in bringing Donnarumma to London and have prepared a large contract to tempt him, a five-year deal worth €8 million a season.
 
Maximiano has impressed with Sporting this season, the report continues. The 21-year-old has made 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2063 minutes. In that time, he has conceded 30 goals and kept seven clean sheets. Inter are also interested in the Portuguese shot stopper as a backup and potential future replacement for club captain Samir Handanovic.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.