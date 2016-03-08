Inter and Fiorentina to meet to discuss futures of Dalbert and Biraghi: the situation
12 February at 18:15Inter will meet with Fiorentina to discuss the futures of Brazilian full back Dalbert and Italian full back Cristiano Biraghi, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Brazilian left back has been on a dry loan with the Florence based club this season. In that time, he has made 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season for the club, for a total of 2077 minutes. He has provided six assists in his 24 appearances, being a regular under both coach Vincenzo Montella and Giuseppe Iachini.
The Nerazzurri already have a plan for Dalbert, the report continues, if he would return to Milan in the summer. Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio have decided that they will put the Brazilian on the transfer market, due to the fact that he’s no longer considered important to the project. The two clubs will also discuss the future of Cristiano Biraghi, who is currently on loan at Inter with a buy option attached.
Apollo Heyes
