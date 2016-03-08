Inter and Juve, Conte speaks: 'I will choose the project, not the budget'

18 April at 09:30
​Inter, Juventus, but also Milan and Roma as well as many foreign clubs. Antonio Conte is ready to return to the bench and he certainly isn't lacking potential suitors. 

Guest of Alessandro Cattelan's EPCC program on Sky, Conte gave an indication of what will be his next adventure. Many teams have been ruled out due to various reasons, one being 'there is no project' or 'the budget is too small', and at the end of the show we seemingly got to know what matters most for the coach himself.

In fact, as reported by Tuttosport, the former Juve man reiterated that: "I'm not yet where I will go (laughs). However, surely I will choose a team that has a project which convinces me," he stated

A long-term project that restricts the field to two potential clubs, Inter and Juventus, the only two willing to plan, with Conte, a new cycle. Possibly even Roma, though the two mentioned above are ahead.  

