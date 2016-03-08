Inter and Juve, new contacts with Brescia star
01 December at 12:00Despite the poor team performances as a whole at Brescia this season, the whole of Europe is still drooling over the prospect of signing hot property Sandro Tonali.
Hyped us as the next Andrea Pirlo, Tonali has caught the attention of numerous clubs in Italy such as Inter, Juventus and Milan, as well as big clubs in Europe, most recently Liverpool.
Tonali continues to collect positive reports from scouts and executives who regularly meet in the stands to watch him live. The 2000 class midfielder will soon be called on to make a decision, with both Inter and Juventus in front fighting for him.
As reported by calciomercato.com, in recent days there has been a new direct contact between the director of the sports area of Juventus, Fabio Paratici and the president of Brescia, Massimo Cellino to talk about the future of Tonali.
Juve are ready to take him immediately, leaving him on loan until the end of the season, but in addition to firing high on the price, Cellino has also begun to talk about high-profile counterparts such as the ex-Cagliari Han or Mota Carvalho (now in Juve Under 23 ), but also the Primavera Petrelli (2001) and Moreno (2002).
Inter, however, remain in the mix. Beppe Marotta in contacts with Cellino has expressed its intention to submit an offer in June. Cellino listens, marks and waits. He is in no hurry to sell and in the end, probably, it will be Sandro Tonali who will have to choose. The challenge is launched, and it is still open.
Anthony Privetera
