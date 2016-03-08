Inter and Man U to go head to head for Vidal, how Everton could ‘help’ the Nerazzurri
27 July at 10:45Inter outcast Joao Mario could be the key for the Nerazzurri to sign Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal, Tuttosport reports.
Joao Mario, a former West Ham loanee, is wanted by both Sevilla and Everton and Inter are willing to sell him for at least € 27 million. Once Inter sell Joao Mario on a permanent deal, the Nerazzurri would be able to make an offer to sign Vidal whose price-tag is reported to be in the region of € 30 million.
According to Tuttosport, however, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the former Juventus star who has only one year left in his contract with Bayern Munich.
Vidal has already given his green light to move to Inter as the Nerazzurri are in contact with his agent Fernando Felichevic.
If Inter want to sign Vidal however, they’d need to sell Joao Mario before. The Portuguese midfielder is not the only man wanted out of Inter this summer as the Meazza hierarchy are also willing to listen to offers for Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino and Borja Valero.
Go to comments