Inter and Milan's new stadium planned: €700m project, ready for 2022/23, all the details
21 June at 11:30AC Milan and Inter Milan are accelerating for the solution to build a new stadium together. According to La Repubblica, both clubs have decided for this solution and refused the idea of the restructuring of the San Siro, with the proposal arriving on the table of Milano's mayor Giuseppe Sala by the end of the month.
The new stadium will be built next to the San Siro, in the area where there is a large parking lot next to the exit of the metro station, and will cost a total of €700 million euros. The idea of the clubs is to have the new stadium for the 2022/23 season and in the meantime, both clubs will play at the San Siro.
The new stadium will be partly built below the street level to limit the visual impact on the neighbourhood and it is yet to be decided what will be done with the area created with the demolition of the San Siro.
Why not restructuring? For logistical and economic reasons. Due to these works at the San Siro would have a lower capacity, which would be disadvantageous considering the high average attendance of both clubs.
It must also not be forgotten that in the final part of the restructuring works, the two clubs would have to play at a completely different stadium out of the city. Thus, everything is ready: Inter and Milan are completing the documents, including project and urban development over the whole area, to try to get the green light from the city council and start the work by the end of the next Serie A season.
