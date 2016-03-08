Inter and Milan warned as Napoli aim high for Milik - the situation
24 March at 19:00Arkadiusz Milik and Napoli might part ways at the end of the season. In fact, the contract negotiation hasn't had any breakthrough, with the current deal expiring in 2021. The Polish striker is requesting a higher salary, closer to €4m per year, while the Partenopei aren't keen on this.
Therefore, in the summer, the departure could be inevitable. According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, De Laurentiis has already made it known to the entourage of the striker that, for less than €40m, he won't even sit down to negotiate.
From €40m, talks can start and if a team wants to close the deal straight away, €50m seems to be the request. These are the conditions that the president has set, warning those in the race for Milik: there will be no discounts, the figure is and remains that.
In recent days, the Polish international has been linked with AC Milan, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave at the end of the season. A year ago, Milik was proposed to Inter, in the negotiations for Icardi. However, he isn't part of Antonio Conte's preferences but, in the event of Icardi's return to Milan, the two clubs could talk about it.
