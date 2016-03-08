Inter and Spurs dealt blow as Barcelona make decision on midfielder
20 July at 15:30Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A giants Inter Milan have been dealt a blow in the race to sign Barcelona star Rafinha.
The midfielder was loaned out to the nerazzurri in the second half of last season and he impressed during his stint at San Siro. He made 17 appearances in the Serie A, scoring twice and assisting thrice.
Globo Esporte state that Spurs and Inter have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Rafinha, with Barcelona looking to keep the player at the club this summer and are impressed by how he performed for Inter last season.
If the Nou Camp based do think of parting way with the midfielder, they'd want a fee of 35 million euros. They had targeted on doing exactly that, after Rafinha had fallen out of favor at the club and had returned from a long-term knee injury just before he had moved on loan to Inter, who had looked keen on signing him this summer before a move had fallen through.
