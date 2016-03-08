Inter, another blow for Conte? Vecino could leave
25 January at 13:00The Inter market does not stop and continues to progress with momentum which, after Young and Moses, is ready to give even more to Antonio Conte through the services of Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud (via calciomercato).
These are the two who are now in pole position, not to be confused with the Napoli striker Llorente (accomplices Mertens' persistent physical problems) who is not of any interest to Conte whatsoever. But Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio may not stop here and everything is linked to the fate of Matias Vecino .
The Uruguayan midfielder is in all respects a separate player at home, and currently does not enjoy the esteem of the coach and Inter is looking for new accommodation for him. In recent days, there have been some reported interest, mainly from Premier League clubs (Everton above all), but the loan proposals received in Viale della Liberazione have all been sent back to the sender. For Vecino, Inter only takes into consideration the definitive transfer .
In the event that Marotta and Ausilio manage find a desitnation for the former Fiorentina man, Conte could see his further request for a more physical midfielder granted. In the past weeks, the hottest names have been those of Vidal and Kessie , while more recently the suggestion Allan has sprung up.
These are all ideas that are difficult to implement due to limited time and costs, as well as the De Paul option from Udinese, which cooled off in response to the 35 million euro requests of the Friulians.
Anthony Privetera
