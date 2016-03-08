Inter are not alone in Kulusevski pursuit; auction with Juve and Napoli?

In twelve months, he won the youth league with Atalanta, made the leap to Serie A and became a starter of a Parma side that now dreams big, thanks to his 4 goals and 7 assists. All this at 19 years of age. In 2020, he is destined to change again, marry a new project, start a new challenge, this time in a big club. Atalanta, the owners of the players, already know that he won't return to Bergamo, as Calciomercato.com write . Of course, this isn't a problem for the club, as they will be able to sell the player for a big profit and reinvest in new talented players.



In fact, the valuation has been set at €40m. Furthermore, potential suitors aren't lacking. Inter are willing to pay €35m, between a fixed fee and bonuses (with inclusion of counterparts). Man Utd have put €30m on the table, and Napoli can go to €25m. Juve are also in the race, studying a potential offer.

​They are all going crazy for Dejan Kulusevski. The year, which is about to come to an end, has been simply fantastic for the Swedish winger, going from being one of the best players of the Primavera league to one of the most sought after talents on the market.​