Inter are not alone in Kulusevski pursuit; auction with Juve and Napoli?

In twelve months, he won the youth league with Atalanta, made the leap to Serie A and became a starter of a Parma side that now dreams big, thanks to his 4 goals and 7 assists. All this at 19 years of age. In 2020, he is destined to change again, marry a new project, start a new challenge, this time in a big club.

Atalanta, the owners of the players, already know that he won't return to Bergamo, as Calciomercato.com write . Of course, this isn't a problem for the club, as they will be able to sell the player for a big profit and reinvest in new talented players.