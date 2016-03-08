Inter aren't stopping: Conte eyes Petagna
28 August at 11:30During yesterday's meeting between Inter and the agent Giuseppe Riso, Eddy Salcedo's move to Verona wasn't the only topic on the agenda. In fact, the Nerazzurri also discussed a potential signing for the attack.
After the signing of Alexis Sanchez, which was concluded late last night, Inter are also considering the possibility of bringing in another attacker at advantageous economic conditions, with a viable and not binding formula.
Antonio Conte would like a physical striker, as Icardi is considered out of the project, while Lautaro Martinez doesn't have the same characteristics to properly replace Lukaku. In other words, he needs a more suitable backup.
Therefore, the manager has set his sights on Andrea Petagna, who scored 17 goals with SPAL last season. It would be possible to sign him on a good formula, though Icardi has to leave before any of this can materialize.
