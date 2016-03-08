Inter, Ausilio's renewal plan for Brozovic
23 September at 11:20After scoring the winner against Sampdoria last night, Marcelo Brozovic has once again proved his worth to Inter, who are now looking to execute the planned contract renewal.
In fact, Piero Ausilio is working on renewing the Croatian's contract, which currently expires in 2021. In addition to this, the plan is to adjust some of the terms of his contract; mainly increasing the €50m release clause. However, the Nerazzurri will also have to offer Brozovic a top salary in order to attract the interest of his entourage. In short, this will be no less than €3.5m per year.
For Spalletti, this is a big win as he has long been an admirer of the midfielder, who has shown great signs of maturity in regards to his continuity. Therefore, he's becoming more and more important for the San Siro side, looking to earn himself a new big contract.
